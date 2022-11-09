To avoid police control, young man mistakenly shoots himself in the penis

There are many things a person can do to avoid a police check when they are hiding something that could get them into trouble, such as a firearm. However, that same eagerness can cause serious accidents, as happened to a 22-year-old.

(Also read: Video: King Carlos III is attacked with eggs when he greeted the public).

The incident occurred on October 23 in Novelda, a municipality of Alicante, Spain, where a Civil Guard patrol stopped a vehicle in which two young people were traveling. Fearing that the car would be searched, one of them tried to hide the gun under his clothes, in his private parts.

Unfortunately for the young man, the trigger accidentally went off when the gun was in his underwear and he took the bullet in his penis. The wounded man and his companion immediately fled the scene in the vehicle to a medical center.

(You can read: Unusual: eight-year-old girl was locked in a room since birth).

The affected young man was treated at the General Hospital of Elda, where he arrived with a heavy genital bleedingaccording to the newspaper Information. Right there he underwent a surgery that lasted four hours.

After leaving the hospital days later, the wounded man and his companion were arrested by the Civil Guard for the crime of illegal possession of weapons. Both were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court number 4 of Novelda, which granted them provisional release with charges, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘ABC’.

WEATHER TRENDS

More news