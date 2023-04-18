Eighteen days after the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) stated that it would act to terminate the concession contract for lines 8 and 9 of metropolitan trains to Via Mobilidade, the company presented a proposal for an agreement that foresees an investment of BRL 87 million to improve railway lines.

“Once the agreement is signed, the amount of BRL 87 million will be added to the investments foreseen in the Action Plan already presented to the state government, in February this year, with the objective of accelerating the recovery of the infrastructure of lines 8 and 9” , disclosed in a note, today (17), by Via Mobilidade.

On the last 30th, the MP-SP informed that, due to the series of derailments and technical problems registered recently on the privatized lines 8 and 9, it had ended all negotiation of agreements with Via Mobilidade and that it had decided to “take the necessary measures ” for the termination of the privatization contract

“There is no other alternative, therefore, but to leave the negotiations with the company and, unfortunately, we will have to take the necessary measures aiming at the termination of this contract”, said, then, the public prosecutor Silvio Marques. “We cannot wait for a serious accident to occur with people dying,” he added.

According to Via Mobilidade, the new resources will be applied on five fronts: improvement at the Antônio João, Barra Funda, Presidente Altino, Primavera Interlagos stations, and the implementation of technology that will allow users, in real time, to know the arrival times and departure of compositions.

“We suggest, in our proposal for an agreement, specific delivery deadlines for each of these five projects and the work will start as soon as we have the agreement of the Palácio dos Bandeirantes and the Public Ministry to go ahead”, said the president of CCR Mobilidade, a group which includes Via Mobility, Marcio Hannas.

In a note, the MP-SP stated that today it received the concessionaire’s proposal “with a view to resolving the serious problems on Lines 8 and 9 of metropolitan trains and payment of compensation”.

“The documentation will be analyzed by the prosecutors working on the case and by the engineers from the Execution Support Center (CAEx). In particular, the proposals on measures aimed at eliminating the risk of accidents and the comfort of users will be verified, as well as the amount of compensation”, said the MP in a note.