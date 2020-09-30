Piotr Cywinski, director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial, during an official ceremony in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2020 (photo illustration). (WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP)

His name is Omar Farouq. Since August 10, he has been serving his sentence in a cell in Kano State, in northern Nigeria. Omar is 13 years old, he has reached puberty: under Islamic law he is therefore judged as an adult. And because he insulted Allah during an argument with a friend of his age, a Sharia court sentenced him to ten years in prison with community service.

In the 12 predominantly Muslim northern Nigerian states, Sharia law is applied as a “legal system” in addition to secular laws. Blasphemy is heavily punished there, sometimes with the death penalty, most often with beatings. whips or amputations Omar, because he is a minor, was “just” entitled to prison.

We call for justice for 13-year-old boy Omar Farouq who was jailed for ten years for blasphemy by the Nigerian Sharia court in Kano State. #Nigeria #OmarFarouq #NigerianChild @Unicef @UNICEF_Nigeria pic.twitter.com/P3dmzgVq8U – Silent Slaughter Nigeria (@SilentNigeria) September 24, 2020

But this condemnation remains extremely heavy. She made a reaction far beyond Nigeria. Because it goes against all the principles that the country has undertaken to respect, by ratifying the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991, by also adopting child protection laws in 2003 in particular . Omar’s lawyer, who was not allowed to meet him, denounces a judgment worthy of “stone Age”. Unicef ​​seized on it, and the story eventually reached the ears of the director of the Auschwitz memorial in Poland. The historian took his best pen to write an open letter to the Nigerian president, in particular because Muhammadu Buhari had visited the former concentration camp two years ago.

The director of @AuschwitzMuseum wrote the President of Nigeria and asked him to pardon 13-year old Omar Farouq sentenced for 10 years imprisonment. He declares he is ready to share part of the sentence. ‘I cannot remain indifferent to this disgraceful sentence for humanity.’ pic.twitter.com/EzVBjCzgcY – Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 25, 2020

His cry from the heart was heard: more than 150 people responded to his call, from Africa, Europe and North America. It is not known if this new kind of pressure will bear fruit. President Buhari has yet to respond.