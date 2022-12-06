Silal, the leading food, agricultural and technology company in Abu Dhabi, has announced its intention to provide all its contract farmers with free water and soil test reports, so that they can determine the nutrients needed to grow crops more efficiently, and avoid overuse of fertilizing products.

The company stated that, within the framework of the project, it will collect soil and water samples from the contracted farms, for soil scientists to analyze them, so that technical reports are provided to each farmer tailored according to his needs, enabling him to make appropriate decisions at the level of purchasing the optimal quantities to grow the desired crops with high efficiency and using As little fertilizer as possible, which reduces the total cost barrier facing the farmer.

The process of analyzing soil samples aims to determine the appropriate amount of nutrients needed to help farmers adjust the fertilization process according to the needs of soil and crops. Water samples will be tested to determine the quality of the water used in the irrigation process, thus helping farmers choose fertilizers to obtain the best possible yield and reduce the risk of pollutant discharge to the soil surface. All these elements will be identified in the report, which will also include technical advice from SALLAL on the required fertilization product and the quantities of water needed. In addition, agronomists will work with farmers to use the nutrients needed for the soil and reduce unnecessary fertilizers to ensure maximum crop yield.