WOLFSBURG / DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) – The two car groups VW and Ford are amalgamating part of their fleets. The registration as an ally for light commercial vehicles with the European Commission should help VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz) to comply with the EU rules on carbon dioxide emissions and not to pay a fine, said a group spokesman for the Bloomberg news agency. According to this, Ford (Ford Motor) still has leeway to meet the rules, which benefits VW.

At first it was not clear whether and how much money was flowing between the corporations. In 2019, Fiat made a similar deal with Tesla./fba