The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that nails be cleaned and cut when necessary, in order to avoid them turning into dirt and germs that lead to diseases such as pinworm infection.

Nail care requires the use of soap in order to clean tightly, while the trimming tools should be sterile and clean, especially when the single scissors are used by family members jointly, or in external body care salons.

And when an infection occurs around the nail, the symptoms appear through the swelling of the finger, or the nails become thicker, and sometimes it may require the intervention of a doctor.

In order to protect health from several imminent risks, the American Centers known as the “CDC” recommend the following steps: