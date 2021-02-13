As the writing of her book “La Fabrique des pandémies” progressed, Marie-Monique Robin realized that it “gave a little consistency to all this mess that is our time”. From her parents’ farm in Poitou where she spent the last six months, the journalist’s computer connected her to scientists from five continents: the best specialists in biodiversity. For a long time, these researchers – ecologists, virologists, primatologists, parasitologists or bat “hunters” – have cried into the void, alerted to the ongoing disaster. And then the Sars-CoV-2 virus “jumped” to humans. Each brings a piece of the puzzle. From the smallest seaweed in Antarctica, to bats in Gabon and chicken farms in Thailand, to human health, everything is linked, everything is interconnected.

What prompted you to do this interview marathon?

Marie-Monique Robin

Laureate of the Albert-Londres Prize (1995), the journalist is the author of numerous books and documentaries, in particular of two explosive investigations: “the World according to Monsanto” and “Roundup facing its judges”. A year ago I read a New York Times article that basically said, “We created this pandemic. It took me aback. I started my research and came across the work of health ecologist Serge Morand. A health ecologist is a researcher who examines ecological factors, health in his environment. He said to me: “All over the world, there are scientists sounding the alarm bells, we are not being listened to, you could all bring us together in a movie like ‘The World According to Monsanto’. So I started to contact the best specialists on the subject. They told me about their pandemic and their work. Most were depressed.

Why ?

Marie-Monique Robin Because an epidemic of pandemics threatens our planet. We are moving towards an era of chronic confinement, these are their words. The next pandemics could be much worse than this one. The Covid kills millions, but its lethality is only 1%. We paralyze the whole world for a virus so “little” deadly. Let’s imagine: Ebola is 60% to 80% lethality …

I know the scientific world well, it’s very new to see these luminaries in their field, whether at the Pasteur Institute or at Harvard, say: we must change our Western lifestyles, challenge the economic system. Because the best antidote to the next pandemic is the preservation of biodiversity.

Pathogens have always existed… How is the destruction of biodiversity responsible for the emergence of infectious diseases?

Marie-Monique Robin Yes, they have always existed. The scientists I talk to are passionate about the animals they study: rodents, which make up 40% of mammals, or bats. Along with primates, they are the main hosts for pathogens. Within a year, the whole world turned on bats. Gaël Maganga, virologist in Gabon, explained all the peculiarities to me: it is the only flying mammal. To achieve this feat, the bat has developed an exceptional immune system that allows it to harbor thousands of pathogens without being sick. When their natural habitat is destroyed, they have to flee, which causes them to stress and shed many more viruses. Ultimately, it is man who pulls these pathogens out of the wood.

The factory of pandemics. preserving biodiversity, an imperative for planetary health

by Marie-Monique Robin, with the collaboration of Serge Morand

La Découverte, coll. “Free books”, 345 pages, 20 euros.

▶ With the actress Juliette Binoche, Marie-Monique Robin will make a documentary based on this book. They will meet scientists from the five continents. To finance the film with a budget of 600,000 euros, it launches a subscription, a community of citizens can pre-purchase the DVD at 30 euros. See the project on m2rfilms.com

Without the destruction of their habitat, what happens?

Marie-Monique Robin A phenomenon little known to the general public, the dilution effect: the pathogens harbored by the fauna in a tropical forest with a balanced and rich ecosystem are present at “low noise”. When we destroy an ecosystem, we break this balance. First, the large mammals, predators that need space, disappear. However, they feed on rodents. A certain type of so-called generalist rodents will then proliferate, which are the first reservoir of pathogenic agents … And there it is a virological bomb. Scientists are unanimous: the main reason for zoonoses is deforestation.

How is Ebola emblematic?

Marie-Monique Robin This is the perfect example. Ebola appeared in 1976 for the first time in Africa. It is transmitted by primates driven from their habitat because of massive deforestation: for agriculture, roads, mines or for the wood industry. The populations then ate monkeys (the disease is contracted by the fluids of the animal, not by the cooked meat). It is absolutely not a question of saying that bushmeat should be banned, only the consumption of endangered species. But when you starve… Since then, Ebola has become endemic with epidemic outbreaks. A study by Robert Nasi of the Center for International Forestry Research shows that every outbreak since the 1970s has been linked to deforestation that took place two years earlier.

Two years is very fast …

Marie-Monique Robin Yes, in Guyana too, researcher Jean-François Guégan has shown how Buruli ulcer emerges, a kind of leprosy transmitted by a mycosis. The deforestation of the Amazon for gold panning brings light into the swampy areas, the birds can more easily have access to them and decimates the fish which ate crustaceans carrying the mycobacteria, oxygenation modifies the marshes, the water heats up, the reservoir crustacean proliferates. By cutting down a tree, you make an entire population sick.

But it takes an intermediate host to reach humans …

Marie-Monique Robin Yes, and this is where domestic animals and intensive farming play a special role. Scientists have not determined the exact origin of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, but one of the hypotheses is the passage through mink or pig farms. We often forget it, but pigs are one of the “best” epidemiological bridges. Their genetic heritage is close to 95% to us.

And there, globalization intervenes. We carry animals, dead or alive, from one end of the planet to the other. I also discovered that the chicks are born in Thailand to be sent to all intensive farms in Europe, Brazil or Africa. It is absolutely delusional. The story of the emergence of the Nipah virus is enlightening: in 1998, on the island of Borneo (Indonesia), bats were driven out by deforestation. They are fleeing to Malaysia, where there are intensive pig farms under fruit trees. They eat the mangoes, defecate on the pigs, which are contaminated. Which contaminate agricultural workers. Malaysia, which has a predominantly Muslim population, does not eat pork. The pigs are destined for the world market, Singapore and China …

Reading your book, we also understand that biodiversity has a role in chronic diseases. In what ?

Marie-Monique Robin I did not expect to find this link. All parasitologists know it: there is neither asthma nor allergy in Africa, outside the big cities. Studies show it on the Amish – I discovered it when Emmanuel Macron was dealing with the green Amish. It’s the farm hypothesis: being exposed for the first two years of your life to pathogens, hay, cows and unpasteurized milk builds a strong immune system.

How is this explained?

Marie-Monique Robin By intestinal worms! Parasitologists explain it by the long coevolution between helminths or pinworms – intestinal worms and parasites – and humans. When a worm colonizes our intestines, a process of protection is set in motion. These parasites manage to bypass our defense cells, those that cause inflammatory reactions and disorders. This famous phenomenon described in the cytokine storms of Covid. In Africa, the Covid kills 40 times less, show several studies. Eradicating intestinal worms in children, as we do, is not necessarily a good thing. They can protect against disproportionate inflammatory reactions. Those that induce allergies.

A study done on the children of Karelia, a region separated between Finland and Russia, is fascinating. Separated by the Iron Curtain for nearly fifty years, the same population has had two very different lifestyles. On the Russian side, children, more exposed to bacteria and microbes, have four times lower rates of allergy and asthma than Finnish children. The pandemic of chronic diseases intersects with those of infectious origins.

However, today, faced with Covid, the only solution put forward is a vaccine or drugs. Why is this a dead end?

Marie-Monique Robin Because it must be accompanied by medium and long-term measures: protecting biodiversity, by tackling the causes. But we cannot demand that Malaysia or Argentina stop deforestation in order to plant palm oil with which Total will fill our tanks, or to feed transgenic soybeans to our pig farms in Brittany. In Argentina, I saw the health impact of this deforestation. People are suffering. In the north, primary forests have been razed to the ground. Fragile soils do not produce anything after two years. We have to start the agricultural transition, here, relocate production, stop with monocultures and mega-farms, limit meat consumption to once or twice a week, focusing on quality meat.

There is an urgent need to promote a science of solutions, to get out of this knowledge of “silos”, on the one hand animal and plant health, on the other human health. The scientists who speak in my book promote a different approach. The new paradigm could be an “ecological solidarity”: to take care, to be in solidarity with other forms of life and with humans obviously. We must overhaul all collective public action with this leitmotif.

It also involves reducing poverty?

Yes, scientists say it is impossible without reducing poverty. We must encourage countries that deforest to find alternative crops or ways to reduce poverty. We have an economic model which is based on unlimited profits without ever taking into account the damage caused to the environment and from which a majority of people suffer who do not profit from these economic activities: 28 billionaires in the world own as much as 3.5 billion other people. We can see the problem!