Israeli election officials delivered the results of last week’s vote to President Reuvén Rivlin on Wednesday, March 31, boosting the country’s efforts to break out of the political deadlock, form a government and avoid an unprecedented fifth consecutive election round.

“The main consideration that will guide me in selecting a candidate to entrust with the formation of a government is the possibility that it ensures the confidence of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament),” said the president upon receiving the results.

Reuven Rivlin will begin consultations with the political parties next Monday, April 5, and on Wednesday, April 7, he will designate the candidate with the most potential supporters, who will have to explore complicated coalitions in the absence of parliamentary majorities to end the country’s political blockade.

“I have not yet completed the seven years of my term as president, and yet this is the fifth time I have received the election results, and the fourth in less than two years,” he said at the beginning of his speech at the residence. presidential in Jerusalem.

The key to his decision, he said, will be that the party leader can build “a government that will repair the fissures between us and rehabilitate Israeli society.”

His invocation of trust comes after 12 years of division under Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of fraud, breach of trust and taking bribes.

Netanyahu has denied all the charges and accused the media, law enforcement and justice of a “witch hunt”.

Israel went to the polls for the fourth time in just two years © RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS

A fourth ballot without a majority

After the last revision of the Electoral Committee, the official results remain unchanged, without majorities of 61 deputies of the 120 of the Parliament.

This has forced the large parties to form governing coalitions, sometimes difficult to manage, with smaller factions.

Among the hopefuls is current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud leader and longest-serving person.

Netanyahu and his partners won 52 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 57. On the other hand, the right-wing Yamina party, with 7, and the Islamist Raam party, with 4, have not yet pledged their support to any candidate.

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud is the most voted party with 30 deputies, followed by the centrist Yesh Atid of Yair Lapid, with 17, who leads the so-called change bloc, but does not concentrate enough support from the heterogeneous formations of the bloc to be a candidate. to prime minister.

War of egos in opposition

Guideón Saar, from the right-wing Nueva Esperanza, yesterday asked Yair Lapid to “put aside his ego” and allow the ultra-nationalist Naftalí Benet, from the Yamina party, to be a candidate for head of government, in order to add his support that would give majority to this block.

A total of 4,420,677 Israelis, out of more than 6.4 million eligible to vote, went to the polls, the lowest turnout of the four electoral rounds, at 67.2%.

The March 23 elections in Israel were sparked by the failure of national budget talks in December between Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally, centrist Benny Gantz.

Both had reached a rotation agreement in the position, in which Netanyahu would maintain his position until November 2021.

That agreement fell apart as the government was unable to approve a national budget, which automatically triggered the elections.

“The political crisis that is shaking us is damaging and weakening our democracy to a certain extent, but it is not going to defeat us. We are stronger than that. Israeli society is stronger than her, “assured President Reuven Rivlin.

With EFE and AP