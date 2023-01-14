Some people suffer from hypersensitivity to cat fur, for example, and notice irritation at the skin level when they touch the animal.

Some people may choose to permanently get rid of animals, for the sake of their health, but others may prefer to keep them despite health problems.

Cats can trigger allergies and asthma in the person who raises them, through what they shed of dead skin crust, saliva, and urine around the house.

And in the event that the cat sleeps next to the person who raises it, this means that its fur will be stuck in place for a long time, even if the blankets and sheets are carefully washed.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are ways to reduce the risk of asthma and other disorders caused by the presence of an animal in the home: