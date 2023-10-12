The Colombian National Team is finalizing details to face Uruguay. The team seeks to overcome the Uruguayans on the third date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, to bring joy to their audience at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

The Colombian National Team comes into the game against the Uruguayans with quite a bit of confidence after adding four points out of a possible six in its qualifying debut, on the way to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.



There are already ten undefeated games for the national team with Néstor Lorenzo on the bench. Since his arrival in June 2022, the Argentine coach has achieved seven wins and three draws. In addition, the National Team has scored 18 goals and conceded six goals.

Full support of the fans

A few hours before the ball starts rolling at the Metropolitano, several fans decided meet near the concentration hotel in Barranquilla to carry out a ‘bannerazo’ in support of the Colombian National Team.

The fans, who play their role in the knockout match, did their part and organized a party to motivate the players before the start of the game and with the aim of achieving the three points.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the hotel and carried out the ‘flag flag’. The unprecedented thing about the situation was that The players themselves decided to go down and joined the party that took place on Wednesday night.

🎥 ! 🥁 This is how we share the Banderazo with our fans in Barranquilla 💛💛💙❤️ Thanks for the support!#AllWeAreColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/vpT1FaN2V3 — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) October 12, 2023

Players like Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Jorge Carrascal They accompanied the fans and were infected by the joy that the people expressed. Furthermore, they took advantage of sign some autographs and take several photos, making the dreams of many children and young people come true.

The images, shared by the Colombian Football Federation, were applauded by the fans of the Colombian National Team, because it is rarely seen that the players share with the fans so closely.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, one day before the match against Uruguay for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Mier, Camilo Vargas, Luis Díaz, Santos Borré, Jorge Carrascal, Fabra, Santiago Arias, among other players, and coach Nestor Lorenzo, were exploring the field. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

