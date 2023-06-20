the governor of sinaloaRubén Rocha, has already given the instruction to close the 2022-2023 school year due to the high temperatures that are registered throughout the state and that have affected a significant number of basic level students, since many schools do not have air conditioning in the halls or the roofs are lacking.

Of course, the decision was left to the directors of each primary or kindergarten. Now we need to know the position of the secretary of Public Education and Culture, Graciela Domínguez Nava, since the school year formally ends on July 3.

What decision will teachers make? It’s still on hold. The truth is that the temperatures and the wind chill all over sinaloa it reaches 40 degrees Celsius and in groups of at least 30 children it can be a risk to the health of infants. To be analyzed…

