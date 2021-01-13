Netflix continues to surprise all lovers of romance in 2021. Through YouTube, the official account of the streaming service shared a trailer for the film To all the boys I fell in love with 3.

Let us remember that the franchise debuted on the same online platform in 2018 and, from that moment, managed to position itself as one of the love ribbons most successful company.

To All the Boys: Forever – Official Trailer

For this new installment, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) they will take their romance to college. However, the plans will not work for the protagonist, this because she will not enter the same educational center as her partner. What will they do to overcome the obstacle?

The video shared by Netflix shows a little more about the main characters, their doubts, fears and how they enjoy their romance after finishing high school.

Also, the online video giant shared the release date of the long-awaited film that will be the February 12, 2021 to the joy of fans. However, the same service clarified that this will be the last installment of the franchise.

What is To All the Boys I’ve Loved About?

The feature films are based on a trilogy of novels written by Jenny Han and are about the love life of Lara jeanwhose private love letters will upset your world when they reach their recipients. However, thanks to the accident, he will find his soul mate Peter Kavinsky.