Teen romantic comedies are the gold mine of Netflix, so the next premiere of To all the boys I fell in love: Forever, is one of the most anticipated films of the summer.

The franchise, inspired by Jenny Han’s books, will once again have as protagonists Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, who will once again be Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky in this third and last installment of the saga.

What will happen in To All Boys: Forever?

In the last scene of To All the Boys: PS, I still love you, Lara Jean leaves the viewer with a question: whether he managed to get into Stanford or not. The trailer not only lets us see a preview on this topic, but also that the love of the young couple will be put into play again.

So too, in To all the boys I’ve loved before We will witness how things will become even more complex in the life of the young student, since a trip to New York will make her love this city, which will lead her to rethink various aspects of her future.

“Will I look back in 20 years and wonder if I made the wrong decision?” Lara Jean contemplates in the trailer, talking to her friends and debating whether Stanford is the college she really wants to go to.

On the other hand, we will see Lara’s prom, which she will attend with Peter. This scene will close not only their school stage, but will expose the couple’s fate.

Release date of To All the Boys: Forever on Netflix

Streaming shared that the movie will be available next Friday, February 12, 2021 to the joy of the fans.