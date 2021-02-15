The movie To All the Boys: Forever came to Netflix. The saga that adapts Jenny Han’s book about the secret love letters of a student, caught fans from the first installment.

Starring Lana Condor (Lara Jean) and Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), the trilogy closes its passage through streaming with a third part that will expose the fate of the couple prior to entering university. With more than one anecdote behind the trilogy, there is one that is gaining popularity.

The scene that they had to eliminate in the saga of To all the boys

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the director of the first film, Susan Johnson, indicated that they had to remove a scene from the tape due to copyright problems. As indicated, They couldn’t get the licensing rights for Peter Kavinsky to wear the Spider-Man costume.

“We cut the Halloween scene while preparing it. It was originally in the script, but we had trouble with the costume. The scene is very beautiful in the book and very important to their relationship, so I was disappointed to lose it. I think the film is fine without it, but there were certain things that we had to put aside ”, commented the filmmaker.

What happens in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3?

For this new installment, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky they will take their romance to college. However, the plans will not turn out as envisioned. A trip to New York will make the couple decide if their love is strong enough to live apart.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy is available on Netflix.