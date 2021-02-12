The movie To All the Boys: Forever came to Netflix. The saga that adapts Jenny Han’s book about the secret love letters of a student, caught fans from the first installment.

Starring Lana Condor (Lara Jean) and Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), the trilogy closes its passage through streaming with a third part that will expose the fate of the couple prior to entering university.

Spoiler Warning

What happened in To All Boys: Forever?

It is an important moment in the life of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky; there’s a trip to Korea, a prom, college acceptances, New York, and a wedding.

The couple is still steadfast in their relationship and they have a plan for college: they will both go to Stanford. But when Lara is rejected, she begins to consider the other forms her future could take, happily ever after becomes a little more complicated than she thinks.

“This is a bit dramatic, even for you,” says Kitty (Anna Cathcart), the protagonist’s little sister, observing the conflict that lies ahead.

The university rejection makes her worry about her relationship with Peter, to whom she lies and tells him that she did get a place. After several happy moments, the school begins a trip to New York, a city that would finally open Lara Jean’s eyes.

Upon arrival, the young woman falls in love with everything she sees and with the local university, something that makes her wonder if she really wants to go to a school near her boyfriend. After thinking about it, she tells him that she has made a decision: will live and study in New York for four years.

After an argument, and even talking to his father, Peter understands the situation and understands that his girlfriend’s destiny is to grow up where she has decided.

Still, Always and Forever closes its story in this way: Dr. Covey (John Corbett) and his neighbor Trina (Sarayu Blue) get married; Peter resumes his relationship with his dad and each of the secondary characters take their own ways and go to college.

Lara Jean and Peter broke up?

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) will take their romance to college Photo: composition / Netflix

No, their relationship continues, but they are separated as they each go to their respective schools. “True love is choosing each other always. I know what you think, ‘separated by four years they won’t make it’, but it’s us and we will. Five thousand kilometers away are good for writing love letters, ”says the protagonist at the end of the film.