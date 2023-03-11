She just doesn’t know how to stay still. Federica Brignone is a soul in eternal motion, she always has been, ever since she was a child and she played with boys. Now she has learned to love her femininity. She knows that being a woman isn’t always easy, but at the same time she is a gift to be understood first and then valued. “As a child, I much preferred being with boys. I’ve always had a very active family and I found the boys cooler than the girls. Especially in terms of sporting competition, they were stronger, they were better at it, they had a better aptitude for things that I liked. Then over the years I realized that I could not always compare and only with them or compete against them. I adapted and I discovered a lot of positive things about being a woman”.