The UAE Cyber ​​Security Council called on smartphone users to update the emergency update issued by Apple and Android.

The council stated through its account on the “X” platform that the update addresses serious security vulnerabilities bearing CVE-2023-41064 and CVE-2023-41061 for Apple devices, and vulnerability No. CVE-2023-35674 for Android devices, which affects their various products. Where these vulnerabilities allow access to sensitive information and full control of the device.