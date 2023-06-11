The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has identified four activities for the national carbon sequestration project, which include evaluating mangrove planting sites, producing mangrove seeds and seedlings, a program for planting seedlings and seeds in selected sites, and monitoring and following up on planted mangroves and the carbon rates that they will be able to sequester.

The project aims to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030 nationwide. The project comes within the strategic directions of the UAE to enhance reliance on nature-based solutions in facing environmental challenges, and to enhance efforts to capture carbon dioxide in order to mitigate the effects of climate change and enhance adaptation capabilities.

In detail, the carbon sequestration project by expanding the areas of mangrove forests nationwide represents one of the most effective nature-based solutions in facing the challenge of climate change because of its many environmental benefits. Therefore, the country raised its ambition regarding the number of mangroves to be planted from 30 to 100 million trees. by 2030.

The Ministry affirmed that strengthening efforts to work for the climate and achieving climate neutrality by 2050 represent a strategic priority for the UAE, which is being worked on through partnership, coordination and cooperation between the government and private sectors with the aim of adopting solutions that support efforts to reduce and compensate for emissions. The focus is on advancing this cooperation and stimulating its pace on nature-based solutions, which in turn achieve two very important benefits, which are contributing to a higher effectiveness in achieving climate neutrality, and strengthening efforts to protect ecosystems and biodiversity.

The UAE was one of the first countries to realize the importance of coastal habitats, and began implementing ambitious programs to plant and preserve mangroves since the seventies of the last century, as mangroves have a high ability to absorb and store carbon, as many studies and scientific research indicate the enormous ability of mangroves to Absorbing and sequestering four to five times more carbon than is sequestered by terrestrial ecosystems, in addition to being a safe natural habitat for marine biodiversity, as 80% of global fish populations depend on healthy mangrove ecosystems.

It is worth noting that “blue carbon ecosystems, which include mangrove forests, salt marshes and seagrass beds, sequester and store carbon in underlying biomass and sediments, and the destruction of these ecosystems may lead to the release of sequestered carbon into the atmosphere.”

capacity building programmes

Finally, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signed a memorandum of understanding with Easa Al Ghurair Investment Company regarding joint cooperation in the national carbon sequestration project. According to the memorandum of understanding, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will provide technical advice in everything related to the field of mangrove cultivation, including, for example, the provision of special studies. Soil and water in the place of cultivation, and any information or documents related to raising the level of study.