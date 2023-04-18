For weeks, things looked good for MPs Henk Nijboer (PvdA) and Pieter Grinwis (ChristenUnie). Their initiative law to abolish the temporary rental contract seemed to be able to count on a majority, despite opposition from Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA).

But changes to the proposal, submitted after the last debate last Wednesday by the VVD and CDA, according to Grinwis and Nijboer, undermine what their law aims to do: better protect tenants. The political battle that has ensued makes it uncertain whether the initiative proposal will be voted on at all.

As a change, CDA and VVD want small landlords, with a maximum of one rented property, to be able to dissolve their contracts more easily. When family members want to live in the rented house, for example, or when they want to sell the house. Now a tenant and his or her contract – with the associated rights and obligations – are transferred from owner to owner upon sale. That usually makes a house worth less. In 2018 there were about 225,000 landlords with one home on the rental market.

This change has little to do with the original proposal by Grinwis and Nijboer, but according to the VVD and CDA it is necessary to prevent vacancy. The abolition of temporary contracts would reduce the supply of rental housing, as owners would be less inclined to offer their inherited or investment property for rent. A temporary home is always better than no home VVD Member of Parliament Peter de Groot.

Initiators Nijboer and Grinwis call the proposed changes, in particular the change that should enable contract termination upon sale, ‘destructive’. They call the House of Representatives in a letter to vote against it. “Our law is intended to improve rent protection. But with this amendment, that will only get worse,” says Grinwis. “That can’t be the intention.”

The vote on the initiative proposal and the accompanying amendments is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. But the row surrounding the initiative proposal makes it unlikely that there will actually be a vote.

Support for additional debate

If an extra debate on the amendments and therefore a postponement is requested, says Grinwis, the PvdA and CU will support this. But if the VVD and CDA amendments are adopted, the initiators will withdraw their bill. Grinwis: “We are not going to defend this in the Senate.”

The Rental Market Flow Act came into effect in 2016 under the direction of Stef Blok (VVD), who was then Minister for Housing in Rutte II. This law gave landlords the option to offer a contract for a maximum of two years for homes and five years for rooms. This would allow them to deal more flexibly with their property and they would be more inclined to rent out vacant homes after all.

Because those who have a permanent contract enjoy rent protection. Permanent contracts can only be canceled by landlords under strict conditions. For example, when a tenant causes a nuisance or refuses to pay the rent, or when the landlord has a housing shortage and has no other option than to live in the house himself. In practice, it is difficult to evict permanent tenants, because a judge must dissolve the lease and also check whether this is done rightly.

The idea was that tenants would also benefit from more rental properties becoming available. After all, more supply meant more choice. Not a superfluous luxury in the tense rental market, where scarcity and price increases – especially in the big cities – were the rule rather than the exception. The transition to new homes would also be easier. This would make it easier for tenants to find a suitable home when living conditions change, such as breaking up a relationship or having children.

But in 2021, five years after its enactment, a review of the law showed that of those benefits to tenants there was little talk. The supply of rental properties had not demonstrably increased during that period, while temporary contracts were frequently used, particularly by private landlords.

From contract to contract

The result: instead of finding a permanent place after a temporary home, as was hoped when it was introduced, tenants appeared to be hopping from one temporary lease to another from 2016 onwards. There was little freedom of choice. In areas with a high housing shortage, the temporary contract was the only way to quickly find a home.

The measure may also have contributed to rising rents, because a landlord is not allowed to simply increase the price when a tenant is in it, but has to wait until a sitting tenant leaves. Between 2014 and 2022, the average rent is in the private sector by more than half increased.

All this brought tenants more uncertainty, stress and higher costs. In short, tenants had not improved, but had deteriorated, the researchers concluded.

With the proposal for the Fixed Lease Contracts Act, the PvdA and CU came up with an answer to the evaluation. The permanent rental contract should become the norm again, Grinwis and Nijboer believe. Some exceptions have also been included in the initiative proposal, such as for the rental of rooms to students. Their proposal can count on the satisfaction of tenants’ organization De Woonbond, umbrella association for housing corporations Aedes and the Association of Dutch Municipalities, among others.

Critics, such as private landlords and their political representatives, are angry that the flexibility granted to them is being taken away again. And they warn, again, of the decline in rental housing.

In addition, the abolition of the temporary rent is yet another measure to cool down the heated rental market. As of this year, the Ministry of Finance introduced a number of tax measures that will generate money for the state, but make renting out homes significantly less profitable. At the same time, the Ministry of Housing will regulate the rental of homes in the middle segment from next year.

This is done via a points system: all characteristics of a house are worth a fixed number of points. The size and which energy label it has, for example, whether the house has a garden or roof terrace, how luxurious the bathroom and kitchen are. Homes that score less than 187 points will receive a fixed rent of up to approximately 1,100 euros in the new system. Houses above that limit fall into the free sector. For this, a tenant can ask what he wants. The cabinet expects that eventually more than 90 percent of all rental properties will be regulated.

Sell ​​landlords

Landlords have been warning since last year that renting out properties is no longer profitable and that they will sell their property. The first signs of this are already visible. In the last quarter of last year, 7 percent of all homes sold by private investors in the four major cities went to residents, according to research by the Land Registry and Land Registry earlier this month. de Volkskrant. The fear is that the rental market will become even tighter as a result.

This accumulation of measures was also the reason why Minister Hugo de Jonge did not support a general ban on temporary rental. Instead, he came up with an amendment to an earlier bill last month, in which municipalities are given the freedom to prohibit temporary contracts in certain neighborhoods. De Jonge may still get his way thanks to the VVD and his own CDA.