Annapurna Interactive And uvula they announced to a Tnew title of Keita Takahashi creator of Katamari Damacy. The title will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One And PC via Steam, although at the moment a possible release window has not yet been revealed. The game will have as protagonist Teena teenager who will discover that he has a mysterious power given by his unique posture.

announcement trailer of to a T

Source: Annapurna Interactive, uvula Street Gematsu