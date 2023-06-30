Keita Takahashi and the Uvula team announced and presented with a first trailer his new game, entitled To a T and centered on a very strange idea, as we could expect from such a character, author of the Katamari seriesfor the occasion arriving on PC and Xbox, on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

A first, short teaser of the game was released last year, but at the time there was still no title.

Now the title is there even if it’s really very strange, as on the other hand it seems to be the whole game itself: To a T is aepisodic 3D adventurereads from Annapurna.

So far so good, but it’s not easy to interpret its structure: apparently, the boy protagonist of the story is somehow forced (or maybe he wants to) to stay in a “T position“, whatever he does and at any time of the day.

This, evidently, involves particular situations to be faced, even if the precise development of the procedure is not clear gameplay. Annapurna and Uvula Team say that it is a game with “strong emphasis on characters, interactions, story and exploration”, but it is not easy to understand what goes on inside.

The protagonist is called “Teen”, and must somehow live in his beautiful coastal town forced into this T-position, experiencing more or less normal life moments and various adventures, also in the company of his dog. So let’s see the first fascinating trailer of To a T, also arriving on Xbox Game Pass.