The 2023 Oscar Awards will take place this March 12 and TNT will broadcast the ceremony LIVE. For this 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, you will also have the option of using Youtube And till HBO Max to follow the most important movie event in Hollywood. If you do not want to miss the broadcast and connect to this delivery of the statuettes totally FREEthen we leave you the complete guide.

Oscar 2023: everything about this ceremony for the best of cinema HERE. Photo: composition LR/TNT/A24/Focus features

When is the delivery of the Oscars 2023?

The new installment of the Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12. Thousands are looking forward to 1,000%, since the list of nominees for the different categories hides big surprises, especially in the section for best film, in which “Everything everywhere at the same time” seems to be the favorite to obtain the statuette, one of the 11 he could get at night.

What time do the 2023 Oscars start?

The 2023 Oscar Awards event will begin with the red carpet before giving way to the central gala. The red carpet will be given at 6:00 pm (Peru time) and the main ceremony will take place at 8:00 pm (Peru time). Next, we leave you more schedules, according to your country:

Mexico: 7.00 pm (central time)

United States (Eastern Time), Colombia, Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Chile, Argentina, Brazil: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 a.m.

In Peru, you can see the Oscars starting at 8:00 pm Photo: Oscar

Where to watch the Oscars 2023?

if you live in USAYou can watch the 2023 Oscar Awards on ABC, and on Movistar Plus if you live in Spain. In the case of Latin America, Azteca 7 will broadcast the ceremony for Mexico and CNN for Chile, while the rest of Latin America will be able to follow the transmission through TNT.

Meanwhile, you have the option to enjoy the ceremony LIVE and totally FREE through the channel Youtube of The academy. Likewise, HBO Max will broadcast for its subscribers.

What channel is TNT in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD), channel 730 (HD), channel 595 (SD), channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 22 (SD), channel 590 (HD), channel 53 (SD), channel 1504 (HD).

The Oscars 2023 promise to surpass the previous installment. See here the complete guide to watch the event. Photo: Mark

What channel is TNT in Argentina?

Flow: 306 (HD)

Movistar TV: 305 (HD)

Claro TV: 309 (HD)

Antina: 69.

DirectTV: 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Express: 38, 49, 407 and 856 (HD)

Superchannel: 37/44, 423 (HD) and 931 (HD)

CPETV Santa Rosa: 204 (SD/Digital) and 702 (HD)

TVCO General Pico: 308 (SD/Digital) and 702 (HD)

Gigared: 19, 18.1, 405, 30, 20.4, 36, 68, and 23.5.

What channel is TNT in Mexico?

Sky: 415 (SD) and 1415 (HD)

Total play: 435

Xview+: 410 (HD)

Izzi: 610 (SD) and 912 (HD)

Megacable: 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

StarTV: 415

Dish: 370 (SD) and 870 (HD).

How long do the Oscars last?

On average, the Oscars last three hours, although it is possible that the ceremony could last longer, but it is unlikely, since the Academy tends to be very strict with its schedule.

Oscar 2023 nominees: full list

Best film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Triangle of sadness

“Women talking”

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything everywhere all at once”

best animated film

“Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro”

“Marcel the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish”

“The sea beast”

Turning red

best international film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Argentina, 1985”

close

“EO”

“The quiet girl”

Best Documentary Short

“The elephant whisperers”

haulout

“How do you measure a year?”

“The Martha Mitchell effect”

“Stranger at the gate”

best documentary

“All that breathes”

“All the beauty and the bloodshed”

Fire of love

“A house made of splinters”

“Navalny”

best original song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold my hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift me up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This is a life” from “Everything everywhere all at once”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All quiet on the western front”

“Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

“Living room”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women talking”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

Triangle of sadness

best director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of sadness”

Best Production Design

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

best photography

“All quiet on the western front”

“Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Best Costume Design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”

better sound

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best animated short

“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse”

“The flying sailor”

“Ice merchants”

“My year of dicks”

“An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it”

best short film

“An irish goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“le pupile”

night ride

“The red suitcase”

best soundtrack

“All quiet on the western front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

better visual effects

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best makeup