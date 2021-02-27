The awards season began. With a version very different from that of previous years, the 2021 Golden Globes will recognize the best of cinema and television.

In this edition, the actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be the conductors. Although they will direct the gala together, they will be live from different cities.

For many, the Golden Globes are a preview of what will be seen at the Oscars, a ceremony that will arrive on April 25, 2021. The event is organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and awards are given in 25 categories: 14 for film and 11 for television.

Time and channel to see the Golden Globes 2021

Like all years, The gala can be seen live via TNT and TNT GO , both in Peru and in the rest of Latin America.

Regarding the duration, the award of The Golden Globes 2021 will be broadcast for three hours, at 8.00 pm as the start of its programming. Next, the list with the hours to see the award:

United States: 8.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

How to watch the Golden Globes 2021 ONLINE?

Those who cannot watch the broadcast on television will be able to access TNT GO, application enabled for cable service subscribers whose packages include this channel. The viewer will only have to enter the web page https://www.tntgo.tv/ and select your country and contracted cable provider.

How to access TNT GO?

To access the TNT GO application, the user needs the password from their cable provider. After contacting, you will be provided with authentication data, which must be entered in the channel’s app to view the content. The service is free.