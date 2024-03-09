The Oscars 2024 will take place this Sunday, March 10, 2024. Their event will feature the participation of various artists, including the much talked about 'Barbie' song with 'I'm just Ken', sung by Ryan Gosling. Likewise, urban pop stars such as Bad Bunny They are one of the surprises that ensure this weekend's show.

It is important to note that Jimmy Kimmel is the main presenter of the event, where he is participating for the fourth time as host at the Oscars. In this note, we provide you with all the details you need to know so as not to miss the 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

When is the 2024 Oscars ceremony?

The 2024 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the traditional venue of the event. This year, the event celebrates its 96th edition with intense competitions in the acting and film categories. 'Oppenheimer' stands out with 13 nominations, while 'Poor Creatures' has also generated much debate and has had notable success in other awards where it has been nominated.

Times to watch the Oscars 2024 around the world

The 2024 Oscars are one of the most important shows in film and television. They are annual awards given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in recognition of the excellence and social commitment of professionals in the film industry, such as actors, directors and screenwriters. Below we will detail the schedules so you don't miss this event.

United States (ET) – 6:30 p.m.

United States (CT) – 5:30 p.m.

United States (MT) – 4:30 p.m.

United States (PT) – 3:30 p.m.

Spain – 01:30 am (03/11)

Germany – 01:30 am (03/11)

Italy – 01:30 am (03/11)

France – 01:30 am (03/11)

Argentina – 8:30 p.m.

Chile – 8:30 p.m.

Brazil – 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 20:30 pm

Canada – 7:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico – 7:30 p.m.

Venezuela – 7:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic – 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 7:30 p.m.

Peru – 18:30 pm

Colombia – 18:30 pm

Ecuador – 18:30 pm

Panama – 18:30 pm

Haiti – 6:30 p.m.

Cuba – 18:30 pm

Mexico – 5:30 p.m.

Costa Rica – 5:30 p.m.

Honduras – 5:30 p.m.

Guatemala – 5:30 p.m.

El Salvador – 5:30 p.m.

Nicaragua – 5:30 p.m.

Oscars 2024 ceremony

United States (ET) – 7:00 pm

United States (CT) – 6:00 pm

United States (MT) – 5:00 p.m.

United States (PT) – 4:00 pm

Spain – 02:00 am (03/11)

Germany – 02:00 am (03/11)

Italy – 02:00 am (03/11)

France – 02:00 am (03/11)

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Chile – 9:00 p.m.

Brazil – 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 9:00 p.m.

Canada – 7:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico – 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 8:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic – 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 8:00 p.m.

Peru – 7:00 p.m.

Colombia – 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 7:00 p.m.

Panama – 7:00 p.m.

Haiti – 7:00 p.m.

Cuba – 7:00 p.m.

Mexico – 18:00 pm

Costa Rica – 6:00 p.m.

Honduras – 18:00 pm

Guatemala – 18:00 pm

El Salvador – 18:00 pm

Nicaragua – 18:00 pm

What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2024?

The channels that broadcast the 2024 Oscar Awards are varied and will also depend on the area you are in. Here we leave you a list of the channels that will broadcast it, according to their countries:

USA

Watch TNT broadcast in the United States through the following cable services: Dish Network, DirecTV, Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-Verse.

Dish Network – Channel 138

DirecTV – Channel 246 (East) and Channel 245-1 (West, HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 108 (East), 109 (West), 1108 (East, HD) and 1109 (West, HD)

Verizon FiOS – Channel 51 (SD) and Channel 551 (HD)

Mexico

Watch the TNT broadcast in Mexico on the available cable services: Izzi, Megacable, Dish, SKY and Total Play.

Megacable – Channel 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

Total Play – Channel 435

Izzi – Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Star TV – Channel 415

Dish – Channel 370 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Sky – Channel 415 (SD) and Channel 1415 (HD)

Oscar Awards 2024, will be broadcast on TNT./Photo: TNT capture

Peru

Access TNT broadcasting in Peru through the available cable services: Movistar TV, Claro TV, DirecTV and Star Globalcom.

DirecTV – Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV – Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV – Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom – Channel 21

Chili

Watch the TNT broadcast in Chile on the following cable services: Movistar TV, Claro TV, DirecTV, TuVes HD, Entel TV HD, Mundo Pacífico, VTR and Zapping TV.

DirecTV – Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

TuVes HD – Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)

Entel TV HD – Channel 109 (HD)

Pacific World – Channel 66 (SD) and Channel 730 (HD)

VTR – Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)

Claro TV – Channel 92 (SD) and Channel 592 (HD).

Gtd/Telsur – Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)

Movistar TV – Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Zapping TV – Channel 52

Argentina

Access TNT transmission in Argentina through cable services: Antina, CPETV, TVCO, Cablevisión Flow, Dibox, Supercanal, Movistar TV, Claro TV, DirecTV and Cablehogar.

DirecTV – Channel 502 and 1502 (HD)

Antina – Channel 69

CPETV – Channel 204 (SD/Digital) and Channel 704 (HD)

TVCO – Channel 308 (SD/Digital) and Channel 702 (HD)

Cablevisión – Channel 46 (A) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD)

Cablevisión Flow – Channel 306 (HD)

Dibox: Channel 203 (SD) and Channel 658 (HD)

Movistar TV – Channel 305 (HD)

Claro TV – Channel 309 (HD)

Superchannel – Channel 37/44 (Analogue), 423 (Digital) and 931 (HD)

Cablehogar – Channel 38 (A), 246 (D) and 856 (HD)

Venezuela

Watch the TNT broadcast in Venezuela on the available cable services: Movistar TV, Simple TV, Netuno and Inter.

Simple TV – Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV – Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Netuno – Channel 63

Inter – Channel 48

Spain

In Spain, the coverage of the gala will be provided by Movistar Plus+ for its clients, also offering extra programming that normally starts around 11 or 12 at night, and 10 or 11 in the Canary Islands.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars on TNT live around the world?

The 2024 Oscars will be broadcast in Latin America through the TNT and TNT Series channels, available on the cable services Total Play, Xview+, Izzi, Megacable, Star TV, Dish and Sky. In addition, they can be followed in YouTube's official social networks.

Who will be the presenter of the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will lead the 2024 Oscars ceremony alongside actors and actresses who have won the award in past editions, as well as other guests.

Jimmy Kimmel is the official presenter of the 2024 Oscars./ Photo: Academy Awards

Who are the 2024 Oscar nominees?

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert de Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best costume design

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Best makeup and hair

'Golda'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'Society of the Snow'

Best short film

'The after'

'Invincible'

'Knight of fortune'

'Red, white and blue'

'The wonderful story of Henry Sugar'

Best animated short film

'Letter to a Pig'

'Ninety-Five Senses'

'Our Uniform'

'Pachyderme'

'WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'

Best adapted screenplay

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'The Zone Of Interest'

Best original screenplay

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'The hHoldovers'

'Teacher'

'May December'

'Past lives'

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

best original song

'The Fire Inside' (Flamin' Hot)

'I'm just Ken' (Barbie)

'It Mever Went Away' (American Symphony)

'Wahzhazhe, A Song for My People' (Killers of the Flower Moon)

'What Was I Made For?' (Barbie)

Best Original Score

'American Fiction'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Best Documentary Feature Film

'Bobi Wine: The People's President'

'The Eternal Memory'

'Four Daughters'

'To kill a tiger'

'20 Days in Mariupol'

Best Documentary Short Film

'The ABC of book banning'

'The barber of little rock'

'Island in between'

'The Last Repair Shop'

'Nai Nai & Wai Po'

Best international film

'Io Capitano' (Italy)

'Perfect Days' (Japan)

'Society of the Snow' (Spain)

'The Teacher's Lounge' (Germany)

'The Zone of Interest' (UK)

'Oppenheimer', one of the films with the highest nomination for the 2024 Oscar./ Photo: capture of 'Oppenheimer'.

Best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Elementary'

'Nimona'

'Robot Dreams'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse'

Best production design

'Barbie'

'Killers of the flower moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Best assembly

'Anatomy of a fall'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of the flower moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Better sound

'The creator'

'Teacher'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'

Better visual effects

'The creator'

'Godzilla minus one'

'Guardians of the galaxy Vol. 3'

'Mission impossible'

'Napoleon'

Best photography

'Count'

'Killers of the flower moon'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Teacher)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)

Best actress

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the flower moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a fall)

Carey Mulligan (Teacher)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

best director

Justin Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The zone of interest)

Best film

'American fiction'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Barbie'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor Things'

'The zone of interest' (E)