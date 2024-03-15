Artificial Intelligence is conquering the world and now also your car. TNO now lets your car predict the future with AI.

Developments surrounding artificial intelligence are moving at lightning speed. If we wanted, we could have all articles written online by ChatGTP and our government uses AI to explore the edges of our privacy.

Car manufacturers also use Artificial Intelligence in the automotive industry. For example, self-driving cars are being extensively tested and experiments are also being conducted with smart safety systems.

TNO lets self-driving cars predict the future

In the annual report of TNO (the Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research) finds the AD that TNO also tested this extensively last year.

With the help of AI, TNO has successfully had a self-driving car predict the future. With the help of artificial intelligence, the car can predict what will happen a few seconds in the future.

That may not seem like much, but in dangerous traffic situations every second counts. Lives can be saved in seconds.

Self-driving car has problem

Tests with self-driving cars in San Francisco, for example, showed that autonomous cars have difficulty with unknown situations and are then unable to make a decision.

TNO started working with that information and with the help of artificial intelligence, the car can learn how to deal with which situation. This starts with learning example situations. With that as a basis, the car can learn to reason.

Dealing with the unknown

In common situations, a self-driving car now knows exactly what to do, but the point is that in the future the car will always know what to do and when in which situation. The new AI tested by TNO in self-driving cars ensures that an autonomously driving car can handle these unknown situations better.

That is the rationale, but human values ​​must also be loaded into the system. And that is an important condition for the application of these types of systems in the real world.

With the new system, the artificial intelligence in the car can predict a few seconds in advance what behavior is expected on the road. In any case, the test was successful in a test situation on a test track.

Moral compass

The reason TNO is researching AI is to teach robots a moral compass. Robots must then learn to make their own decisions. We are curious how TNO teaches the robots to deal with it so-called trolley problem and who will be blamed in any subsequent lawsuits. We will see.

Images are illustrative and do not relate to the TNO test cars

