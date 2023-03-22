Get ready to shreddy! Shredder (yes, the supervillain from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) has made his way into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Admittedly, Shredder is not exactly known for his use of guns, with the leader of the Foot Clan generally preferring his metal blades over firearms.

However, here he is suited and booted, with a rather deft use of a rifle, and ready to take on any Operator “who stands in his way of victory” (although, doesn’t he keep getting one-upped by four turtles? Hmm, maybe he will have better luck here).

How very slice to meet you, sir.

Along with the Shredder Operator skin, the Shredder Tracer Pack Operator bundle also comes with three weapon blueprints.

These are the Oroku shotgun (something the call of duty devs say “takes the definition of shredding to a whole new level at close range”), the Saki assault rifle, and Shredder’s Steel Claws (“make your opponents taste his blades”).

The bundle also includes a weapon vinyl, a vehicle skin for the Light Tank, and a Foot Clan weapon charm. You can get your hands (or, perhaps that should be claws) on the Shredder Bundle via the Call of Duty in-game Store tab now.

Here is all that information again, but in a rather snazzy picture:



Time to make turtle soup of your enemies.

There is no sign of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello anywhere, though. Although, remember when Godzilla and King Kong arrived in COD last year? Good times.

Meanwhile, if you want to know more about the best guns to use in Warzone 2.0’s second season, you can check out our guide all about that right here.