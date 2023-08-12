TMNT: The Last Ronin has finally been announced during the THQ Nordic Showcase 2023, after many rumors. It had already been talked about for a long time, when rumors began to circulate about the existence of the project, later confirmed by the Senior Vice-President of Paramount Global, Doug Rosen.

The title is set in a futuristic New York now ravaged by battle, where only one turtle survivedembarks on one mission seemingly hopeless looking for justice for the family which he lost in the fight. TMNT: The Last Ronin is inspired by the comic series of the same name created by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado and the Escorza brothers.

Although it is a third-person action experience with only one protagonist, le voices who had leaked the existence of the project were talking about the possibility of playing as the other Ninja Turtles through flashbacks. Furthermore, the protagonist will use all the characteristic weapons of the teamwhich will certainly result in a very varied and interesting gameplay.

At the time of writing, no launch date is knownalthough the rumors spoke of a release it is still a few years away, and therefore the title is still in full development.

We only know that TMNT: The Last Ronin is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Different speech for other titles of the event, such as South Park: Snow Day! which we know will arrive during 2024.