TMNT: The Last Ronin was announced For PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a trailer during the THQ Nordic Showcase, perhaps the most impressive presentation of the whole event, having a noticeable effect on the many fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and beyond.

The game is based on the comic series of the same name that modernized the Ninja Turtles with a rather dark series but still in line with the original spirit.

Set in a New York destroyed by years of battles, The Last Ronin tells the story of a lone Turtle intent on acting as an avenger.

The protagonist is looking for revenge and redemption for his lost family, in a general revision of the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that represents a sort of parallel to the Dark Knight in the TMNT sphere. The original comic is by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird creators of the series, who wanted to relaunch the historic brand with a slightly more mature and violent style.