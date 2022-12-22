Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection it hit the market with a positive reception from the public. However, it seems that for Digital Eclipse, the curators of this collection, there is always room for improvement. Thus, a new update has come to this title, which adds a lot.

After hinting at an update yesterday, you can now download the new version of the software, which not only fixes a couple of bugs, but introduces the option to play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time from SNES in online cooperative modesomething that was impossible in the past.

Similarly, the Switch version has received a new icon. Alongside this, there’s been what seems to be an endless stream of improvements for the Japanese versions, controls, online features, and a couple of minor bug fixes throughout the collection. You can know all the improvements here.

This is not the end, since Digital Eclipse has confirmed that they plan to work on more updates, and in the future online multiplayer is planned to be added for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project. On related topics, here you can check our review of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Similarly, a sequel to this collection could be a reality.

Via: Gematsu