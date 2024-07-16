TMNT: Splintered Fate is a game dedicated to the beloved Ninja Turtles, a beat ’em up that takes inspiration from tons of 90’s gamesbut it also takes something from Hades, since it is also colored by the genre roguelike. Will it be able to have its own identity despite the small contaminations? Let’s find out together with this new review.

What is the fate of Master Splinter?

TMNT: Splintered Fate has a fairly simple plot, but that doesn’t mean it’s insignificant. In fact, in the first few moments of the game we learn that Master Splinter has been kidnapped by Shredderwho will defeat us during the beat ’em up tutorial. For this reason all four Ninja Turtles decide to join forces to try to free your Sensei from the clutches of the villain.

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed roguelike

As mentioned at the beginning, TMNT: Splintered Fate is a beat ’em up roguelike, a title that can be complex, especially if you have never played games like Hades or Dead Cells. The gameplay structure is quite simple: each element of the rooms, and the rooms themselvesI am random. You can play the title alone or with friends, and if you have friends who are fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you’ve probably found the perfect game to spend hours playing together.

As mentioned, each individual Turtle has a different set of skills that represent a certain build and a certain style of play. Everything is explained in the game HUB – the home of the TMNT – where you can calmly choose which Turtle is best suited to your way of approaching a beat ’em up. For example, at the beginning of the game the developers will have you use Leonardo, who is definitely the best one if you want an excellent balance between attack and defense, but if you prefer to fight like us, then we recommend using Raffaello. The sets are very different, also because, as you surely know, the four use different weapons. The latter also represent a bit of the personality of the characters. Furthermore, playing in company makes everything much more chaotic on a visual levelbut it is extremely satisfying to move forward step by step together with others.

One of the things that TMNT: Splintered Fate does best is entertain. Given the roguelike nature and the fact that you can use different characters, each game is completely different from the others, which increases the longevity of the title enormously. Not only that, it’s not just the rooms that are random, but also the enhancements of the various abilities. So during the adventure, decisions will have to be made that will shape the “build” of the chosen Turtle.

All this may seem very complex, but if you are familiar with the genre you won’t have any kind of problemsince in general the difficulty level of the beat ’em up is not that high. We can almost define it as a much lighter Hades. The biggest problem of TMNT: Splintered Fate however is the absence of ideas that make it truly unique, since almost all the gameplay mechanics come from other similar games, with the exception of the implementation of the co-op up to a maximum of 4 players.

Not only that, one of the biggest problems is the graphic chaos: especially when you play it in Portability on SwitchTMNT: Splintered Fate is really hard to follow because so many things happen at the same time that ruin the experience, as it becomes frustrating to take damage, or worse, just because the screen And “dirty” from the many graphic effects (and let’s add that with an even smaller screen like that of the Switch Lite, it’s even worse). Which, for example, does not happen with Hades. Most likely this problem is due to a choice made by the developers regarding the graphic style.

Fog

As soon as you start the game, it offers a beautiful visual impact, especially in the main menu. Which also manages to convey a certain hype to start the adventure. The problem comes when you do it: the first thing you notice when you pick up the controller – or the joycon – is the fact that there is a kind of patina on the screen. As if the roofs of the city were immersed in the fog. This, combined with the fact that everything on a small screen is difficult to follow, ruins what could have been a beautiful visual impact even in game. The models are beautiful, the drawings during the dialogues too. The voices are perfect and the music manages to accompany the action well. So it’s a shame to always have this patina in front that doesn’t allow you to enjoy the adventure 100%.

You may be wondering if it is worth buying. TMNT: Splintered Fate. Well, our answer is yes, if you want to have a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed roguelike game, maybe from play with someone as passionate as you. The only advice we can give you is: don’t play it on the go.