Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge it’s the beat’em up that many have been on for years. In charge of DotEmu, this delivery promises to be the spiritual successor of TMNT IV: Turtles in Time. Since its reveal, it was only known that this title would arrive at some point in 2022. Fortunately, a more accurate sale has been shared.

Recently, DotEmu shared an extensive gameplay of TMNT: Shredder’s Revengewhere it was confirmed that this long-awaited title will be available sometime in the summer of this yearthat is, between June and September 2022.

Along with this, it has been confirmed that the original actors from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series will be back for this game. With this, a physical edition by Limited Run Games is already in developmentand will be available after the digital release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge It’s coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in the summer of 2022. On related topics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection It will also have a physical collector’s edition.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge spectacular. There is no doubt that DotEmu will deliver one of the best cooperative beat’em ups of recent years. I just hope that the Limited Run Games collector’s editions have some really worthwhile content.

Via: DotEmu