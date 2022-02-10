The “revival” project TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge developed by Tribute Games is ready to welcome none other than the mythical to its roster Master Splinterready to teach the sacred quartet of turtles the art of blows.

This is no small entry for fans: Master Splinter, in fact, both in the animated series and in the original video games, has seen very little in action, creating an almost mystic aura around him.

“If we did a new fighting game on Ninja Turtles … what must you necessarily insert? “The answer comes peremptory and unequivocal:” Splinter as a playable character!“said one of the developers.

For the occasion, a complex moveset has been created, including physical attacks, dodging and special attacks, some of which will make use of the famous stick. In fact, he will also have a special flying attack, a uniqueness of the Master. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will arrive in the course of 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC as well as on the next generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

