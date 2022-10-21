A few moments ago, major companies such as Focus Entertainment released their latest financial report, covering lists of the best-selling games in the last quarter. And during the last of them, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is included, a delivery that came to surprise both locals and strangers to the series. In its most recent report, Focus said that Dotemu did well with TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. This helped the company reach $22 million in overall global revenue. This figure does not include this installment of the Ninja Turtles, but it is mentioned that it has helped the game company quite satisfactorily. In July, the news was released that the video game had reached a million copies sold without any problem, so in these months it is clear that the game has reached more money from fans. This is due to the fact that shortly after the physical format was launched, something that made some repeat the expense, since in its first month it did not arrive in this way. It is worth mentioning that the video game was one of the best rated at the time, being a delivery that complies by being a kind of spiritual successor to the Beat em up made by Konami. With the good results that the video game achieved, it is likely that from now on there will be sequels from the same studio. Remember that the game is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Via: gonintendo

