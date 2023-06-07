Dotemu and Tribute Games have officially announced Dimension Shellshockthe first DLCs Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge: presented with a trailer, the package will make its debut later this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Capable of selling more than a million copies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge therefore still has something to say, and it will do so in the form of a new multiverse style mode and a new character, the rabbit-samurai Usagi Yojimbo.

However, Usagi will not be the only novelty that will be introduced in the roster of the fun scrolling fighting game, which will become even more colorful thanks to the DLC: it will be possible to unlock new tones for the characters and listen to new songs signed by Tee Lopes.

As mentioned, Dimension Shellshock doesn’t have one yet exit date official, but there is a possibility that new information will arrive during the upcoming summer events: we keep our fingers crossed.

