In recent years, we’ve seen quite a bit of Ninja Turtles-related material. Movies, animated series, and of course, video games. One of the most anticipated titles of this property is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashedwhich is inspired by the Paramount film we saw last year. Now, A new trailer has confirmed the release date of this title.

Through their social networks, it has been confirmed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 18, 2024This is a brawler where we can confront the Turtles in an adventure very focused on the story.

Outright Games and A Heartful of Games are in charge of this project, who have promised an experience worthy of all fans, which takes place after the events of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhemand will offer an original story.

In addition to the four teenagers, Mutant Unleashed will feature the participation of classic characters from the seriessuch as April O’Neil, Splinter, Bebop, Rocksteady and Leatherhead. Along with this, everything seems to indicate that the villain of the occasion will be Wyrm, although there will be new enemies created by Woodrow White, the character designer of the film.

Remember, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PC on October 18, 2024. In related topics, TMNT: Splintered Fate already has a release date. Likewise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 already has a release date.

Author’s Note:

It’s nice to see that the Ninja Turtles are having a new surge in popularity. There’s a lot of content for this property currently in development, and it all looks to be of great quality. While we’ve yet to see what will happen with the new game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashedthis title might be a pleasant surprise.

Via: IGN