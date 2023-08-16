Last year one of the most popular games was Teenage Mutant Ninja: Turtles Shredder’s Revengewhich is the return of these characters to the classic beat em up for which they were known in the era of NES. And precisely, a couple of months ago it was revealed that this game would have a DLC, which finally gets its release date.

miyamoto usagi it had previously been revealed in another video, and now it is confirmed that it will also be added to karai as character. This girl has been appearing on TMNT since 1992, originally arriving in the comics of Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird and Jim Lawson. And this time she will be an ally for the characters, despite the fact that she has sometimes become an enemy.

Here the video:

Regarding the release date for Dimension Shellshockit is stated that it will be from August 31 when users can play it either on consoles Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Something that has not been made clear is whether the version of Netflix Mobile will also add this content or they will let it pass.

Remember that you can get the physical or digital version of the game very easily.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to review this game, since its peak has long since passed, just a little over a year ago in June 2022 it was released. Then it will be the perfect way to return it.