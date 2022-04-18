When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was announced, many were happy to discover that a physical version of this title will be available on day one. Now, today it has been confirmed that a Limited Edition will also be available to all players.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition It is priced at $150 dollars And in addition to the collection of 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games, this bundle includes:

-Physical copy of the game with original box art by Kevin Eastman

-Fabric poster featuring Kevin Eastman’s adaptation of TMNT: Turtles in Time (16″ by 24″)

-Multilayer acrylic diorama of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo (4.5″ by 5″)

– Enamel pin set of five classic designs: The Technodrome, Turtle Blimp, Party Wagon, Shredder and Krang

-Set of 12 translucent trading cards of comic-style characters based on TMNT: Tournament Fighters with rare appearances from Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai and more (3″ by 5″)

180 page full color art book with a chapter dedicated to each of the 13 games in the compilation (5.5″ by 8″)

This collection pack will also be available on launch day of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collectionalthough, as the name implies, this is a limited edition and there will be no more reprints. The Limited Edition is available for pre-order at Best Buy Y targetfor PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime in 2022. In related topics, you can learn more about this package here.

Editor’s Note:

The most interesting part of this whole package is the art book. Having a detailed record on the 13 titles that the collection presents us is something that justifies the price, which is on par with some of the special editions of Limited Run Games.

