West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest here in Hathras over the incident of gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. The decision has been taken after a party delegation was prevented from meeting the family of the alleged rape victim, sources said. This will be the first time in the last six months that the Trinamool Congress president will hit the streets.The nationwide lockdown was imposed in March due to Kovid-19. According to Trinamool Congress sources, the rally will begin at four in the evening and protesters will walk from the Birla Planetarium in central Kolkata to the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Banerjee compared the incident of the funeral of the victim of Hathras at night with the ‘Agni Pariksha’ of Goddess Sita on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that a senior officer of the district misbehaved when her female MP Pratima Mandal was visiting the family of the alleged rape victim.

TMC doing politics: BJP

The party also shared several video clips, in which it can be seen that its leader in the Rajya Sabha is pushing Derek O’Brien to the ground just a few kilometers before the victim’s house, pushing policemen on the road and administrative officers on the road from Mandal are doing. However, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh accused the ruling party of West Bengal of trying to politicize the issue.