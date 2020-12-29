After Shubhendu Adhikari’s rebellion and his joining the BJP, the Trinamool Congress has now started taking action against other leaders of his family as well. The Mamata Banerjee government of West Bengal on Tuesday evening suddenly removed Shubhendu’s younger brother Soumyendu Adhikari as the administrator of Kanthi municipality. In his place, Siddharth Maity has now been given this responsibility.

Soumyendu claimed that he had not been given any information from the party or the government and was shocked to hear the expulsion. Saumyendu said, “I was in the municipal office till 6 pm today (Tuesday). After that, when I returned home, I saw the news on TV that I had been removed. ‘ Shuvendu-Divyendu-Saumyendu’s father Shishir is also a Trinamool MP from Kanthi.

Siddhartha Maity appointed as Chairperson of Contai Municipality replacing Soumendu Adhikari, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/gvmbfzDWjf – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Please tell that the family of Shubhendu Adhikari is considered very influential. More than 50 seats in the assembly are considered to be the domination of the officer family. Recently, Shubhendu Adhikari quit TMC and joined BJP. Shubhendu, who was once very special to Mamata Banerjee, is leaving no chance to challenge her now.

Some local leaders of the Trinamool Congress have alleged that Saumyendu was working for the BJP from the post of city administrator. It is not clear what Soumyendu will do after this action by TMC. However, there is speculation that he may join the BJP, like Shubhendu.