After the Lok Sabha, two bills related to agriculture have been introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. Amid opposition from the opposition, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced both bills in Rajya Sabha today. Today in the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O’Brien tauntingly asked how many MPs supporting these bills have read the bill.

Speaking on the agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha, he said that you said that the income of farmers will double by 2022. But according to the rate currently going on, the income of the farmer cannot double till 2028. I can also talk big.

PM said that Opposition is misleading the farmers. You (center) said double farmer income by 2022. But, at current rates, the farmer income will not be doubled before 2028. Your credibility is low to make promises: TMC MP Derek O’Brien in Rajya Sabha, on agriculture bills pic.twitter.com/zhQxqmM9nP – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

There is definitely no confusion in the entire country about these bills: Sanjay Raut

When the whole country was sitting in the house in lockdown, the farmer was working in the field. That is why we are eating cereal today. After this bill is passed, the income will double and the farmer will not commit suicide and his children will not sleep hungry. If you assure now, this will be the most success of the government. There is no opposition in the whole country about this bill, there is definitely some confusion about this bill. Has the Union Minister resigned because of a rumor. Was he so raw of ears? You have not started yet, you are asking to finish. Farming is slowly going into corporate hands.

JDU supports agricultural bills

JDU MP Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said that the policy on agriculture first came when Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar was the Minister of Agriculture. Both are very good laws and farmers’ income will increase.

Congress MP accuses the government

In the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Congress accused the government of bringing the new Agriculture Bill both to abolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to benefit the corporate world. However, the government denied this and said that these bills have been brought with the aim of providing market options to farmers and better prices for their crops.

In the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress alleged that both the bills are an injury to the soul of the farmers, it has been prepared wrongly and introduced at the wrong time. He said that thousands of corona virus cases are being reported every day and there is tension with China on the border.

Bajwa alleged that the government’s intention is to abolish the MSP and promote the corporate world. He questioned whether the government had talked to the farmers’ organizations before taking new steps. He alleged that both the bills also play with the federal structure of the country. He said that those whom you want to benefit, are not ready to accept it. In such a situation what is the need of new laws. He said that the farmers of the country are no longer illiterate and they understand the steps of the government.

Bajwa was initiating a discussion in the House on the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill on Agriculture Service, 2020.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced two bills

After two bills related to agriculture were passed in the Lok Sabha, the central government introduced the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha has a four-hour time frame to discuss the bill. Presenting these bills in Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that both these bills are historic and will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. Through this bill, the farmer will be free to sell his crop at any place at the desired price. These bills will give farmers an opportunity to grow expensive crops. At the same time, this bill was opposed by Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC MP. At the same time, JDU has supported this bill.

The Congress and BJP have asked all their Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House. The NDA does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha. Along with this, the NDA constituent Shiromani Akali Dal is also against these bills. Such Congress is liaising with other non-NDA parties. The party will demand to send these Bills to the Select Committee during the discussion. For this, every possible pressure is being put on the government.