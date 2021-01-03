Highlights: Nusrat Jahan said BJP had crossed the limit to humiliate women

Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya posted a photo on his Twitter handle

Women are not safe under BJP rule, no doubt: Shashi Panja

Kolkata

The more elections are coming in West Bengal, the faster the leaders of BJP and TMC are attacking each other. Meanwhile, on a statement by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC leader Nusrat Jahan said that the BJP had crossed the limit to humiliate women.

On the statement of Kailash Vijayvargiya, Nusrat said that BJP is insulting every cook, who provides food for the families. She said that Mamta Banerjee is the only woman Chief Minister in India at this time. The BJP has once again abused him.

Kailash had posted a photo of Mamta’s vegetable making on Twitter

Tell that BJP’s Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya posted a photo on his Twitter handle and wrote that the work that Didi has to do after five months has just started. Mamta Banerjee is seen making vegetables in this photo.

‘BJP is affected by hate against women’

At the same time, on Kailash Vijayvargiya’s tweet, TMC MP Dr. Kakoli Ji Dastidar tweeted that if you are a woman and have a desire in active politics, remember that our country is like BJP. Who is hated against women, who plans to send women back to the kitchen.

BJP shows its true colors: Shashi Panja

At the same time, another TMC leader Dr. Shashi Panja has also attacked Kailash Vijayvargiya. Shashi tweeted that BJP has shown true colors. There is no doubt that women are not safe under BJP rule.

TMC has completed 23 years

On the completion of 23 years of TMC in January, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the journey started on 1 January 1998. Our struggle has been long. But we are committed to achieving our objectives.