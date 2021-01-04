Kolkata: Even before the West Bengal assembly elections, the ruling TMC and the BJP, which are trying to establish their place in the state, are claiming victory. Amidst these claims, the Trinamool Congress has now tried to find the pulse of the people of Bengal. According to sources, in the internal survey of TMC, it has come out that the party can win the saas pass of 190 seats. Let us know that in the 2016 assembly elections, TMC won 211 seats.

Internal survey of TMC is telling that BJP can get 98 seats in the state, while Congress may have to be satisfied with only 6 seats. According to this survey, this time CM Mamata Banerjee’s party may get a little more than 51 percent of the vote.

TMC sources say that the TMC’s vote in this time’s elections in Darjeeling, Birbhum, Malda, Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia and Kolkata districts may increase by a percentage. Although the BJP is not taking this survey seriously. TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen claims that people in different districts of Bengal are happy with the work done by the government.

If you look at the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was leading in 121 seats according to the assembly. There are 148 magic figures in Bengal. Big leaders of BJP believe that in the kind of anti-incumbency, BJP will form the government. Simultaneously, big and small leaders of TMC are joining BJP every day. With this, the BJP is getting stronger in the state.

According to many BJP leaders, this time the party is winning at least 155 to 160 seats in Bengal. This time the BJP has decided to contest elections by dividing Bengal into five zones. In this, the North Bengal Zone has been made by combining all the districts of North Bengal. There are 54 seats here and according to party sources, BJP can win 30 to 35 seats here.

Vimal Gurung, a prominent leader of the hill region, is against the BJP this time. Therefore, it will not be easy for BJP to win more than 2 out of 7 Lok Sabha centers there. However, the BJP is in high hopes due to the anti-incumbency. Apart from this, the BJP is running with the hope of great success in the rest zone.

