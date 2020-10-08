Highlights: BJP’s Nabanna Chalo movement against the killing of BJP workers in Bengal

BJP workers and leaders were organizing peace march on Thursday

Many BJP workers injured after lathicharge, three MPs reached police station to register case

Young MP Tejashwi Surya also reached the police station but the police sat in the police station for hours

Kolkata

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. Earlier here, BJP has been engaged in penetrating Mamta Banerjee’s stronghold. On Thursday, BJP launched the Nabanna Chalo movement against the killings of BJP leaders in the state. During the agitation, BJP workers were accused of vandalism on the police. The MPs who went to register the case did not listen. Angered by this, young MP Tejashwi Surya will now file a case of breach of privilege on Mamata Banerjee.

Tejashwi Surya said that Mamata’s police officers in Jarasanko police station took three BJP MPs hostage. MPs had come here to complain about the bomb attack on BJYM workers. The MPs wanted to register an FIR but the police made them sit in the police station and refused to register their case.

‘MPs held hostage in police station’

Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, Tejashwi Surya warned Mamta Sarkar. He wrote that MP Nishith Pramanik, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and he went to the police station. He was kept in the police station for two hours. Police registered an FIR on our complaint at midnight.

‘To teach Mamta’s police a lesson’

Tejashwi Surya said, ‘We will be constitutionally taught a lesson to these arrogant and wrong-doing officers of Mamta government. Will file a privilege case against him.



Mamta told the government the most corrupt

On Thursday, the young MP said, ‘Today is a dark day. Democracy and constitutional rule of law have been assassinated by the Mamata government in broad daylight. The most corrupt government of India is in West Bengal. Unemployment is increasing due to this syndicate and cut money. Democracy and freedom are not free. Someone has to pay the price.