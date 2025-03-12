The largest real estate of the Valencian Community, the Alicante TM real estate groupcontinues to expand its project portfolio in its great specialty, the second residence, and its original market, the Costa Blanca. The group will raise two residential towers of 18 plants In the beach front line in Calpe (Alicante).

TM will invest in that new promotion More than 18 million euros And it will be located next to La Fossa beach in Calpe, known as the Levante beach. The new residential will be composed of 72 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, or even duplex attic, with two housing heights plus Solárium, according to the company of the Serna family.

The group It plans to generate more than 1,500 direct, indirect and induced jobsthus promoting the economic and social growth of Calpe and the Costa Blanca during the works of this promotion, baptized as residential Azure Icons by TM. The homes are already in the marketing phase and Your delivery is scheduled in 2027.

From the promoter Alicantina by pointing out that Calpe’s bets as a destination is clear, since This is the second residential project which develops in the town of Calpe, after Arenal Beach in 2017.

“With this new project we want to continue promoting Calpe positioning as one of the most relevant national and international tourist destinations in the Valencian Community, providing our clients with the unique opportunity to enjoy a residential with a magnificent location next to the Mediterranean and that will have unique services,” says Pablo Serna, CEO of TM Real Estate Group.

Tourism and agriculture

TM real estate group has developed and delivered more than 25,000 homes since its birth in 1969mainly in the Mediterranean arch. The Torrevieja company covers other business lines related to its main activity such as the hotel management and operation of more than 1,000 keys in the Mayan-Mexico Riviera, the holiday rental, the real estate intermediation and the agricultural exploitation, among others.

The Alicante business conglomerate Employ 1,700 employeesand its intention is to continue leading the residential tourism sector in Spain and Europe.