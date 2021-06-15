The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 it was the way Nintendo He wanted to close his Nintendo Direct in the framework of E3 2021 with one of the most anticipated trailers. The trailer showed us more of the world we’ll explore in this installment, and finally a launch window: 2022.

The trailer for The Legend of Zelda: BOTW 2 He made it clear to us that some of the mechanics seen in his previous installment will remain, such as the glider to move in the air or solving puzzles using your tools. However, there was a surprise that we saw during the trailer.

What did the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 show?

One of the big surprises of this advance was that most of the scenarios will be in the sky. Unlike the first installment, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2We will have to plan longer distances and use the new tools to reach temples in the sky.

Although, there will also be puzzles and ground combat.

We can even see how the castle of Ganondorf it rises above the earth to remain suspended in the sky. Probably in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 there will be one of the best fights against this iconic villain in the franchise.

There are no pre-orders for this video game yet, but there is an exit window: 2022.

