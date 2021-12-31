The first The last of us introduced us to Joel and ellie, although it did not actually offer many details about the history of these characters. This changed in its sequel, where we learned that Miller It was the first surname of Joel, while that of Ellie it was never revealed. Up to now.

Neil Druckmann, co-owner of Naughty dog and creator of the franchise, recently revealed what is the first surname of Ellie and interestingly, it is a tribute to the history of the gaming.

Via Twitter, Druckmann said the first surname of Ellie is Williams, which pays tribute to Ken and Roberta Williams. Who are these characters? It is about nothing more and nothing less than the founders of Sierra On-Line, a video game studio responsible for titles like King’s Quest or Mystery House, and whose influence continues to this day in many modern productions.

Editor’s note: With the series of The Last of Us it is expected that its authors will give much greater depth to both characters. After all, the show will adapt the events of the first video game but apparently, it will also show us sequences and scenes never seen before.

Via: Neil Druckmann