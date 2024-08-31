After a successful first season, many are eagerly awaiting the return of the live-action series. The Last of Us. Although it is currently unknown exactly when this will happen, It was recently announced that the recordings of the new episodes have been completed.

According to Timothy Good, editor of the HBO series, the filming of the second season of The Last of Us has come to an end. This means that this adaptation will enter its post-production process and, if necessary, a couple of additional scenes could be recorded. This is what Good commented on the matter:

“Done! Congratulations to the amazing production team of #TheLastOfUs Season 2. We’ll be bringing their hard work home now!”

Although much of the content of the second season of The Last of Us remains a secret, We know that these new episodes will be responsible for adapting the first events of The Last of Us Part IIwith subsequent seasons taking on the task of breathing new life into Naughty Dog’s complete work.

In this way, The second season of The Last of Us was in charge of adapting the first part of The Last of Us Part IIthat is, everything involving Ellie, leaving the section on Abby and the outcome for future chapters. On related topics, this is the mysterious character in the series trailer. Likewise, the actress of Abby needed additional security.

Author’s Note:

It will be very interesting to see how the series adapts the events of the second game, especially the change in protagonist and how the story takes a different direction during the second half.

Via: Timothy Good