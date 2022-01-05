Since last year there has been rumor about the existence of one of the first The Last of Us. Apparently, Naughty Dog and Sony they want this game to coincide with the release of the series to Hbo, but we have had almost no information about it. Well, that changed today with its supposed launch window.

According Tom Henderson, trusted insider of Call of Duty and Battlefield, this supposed remake could debut during the second half of this year. Or at least that’s what you’ve heard from different people.

“I’ve heard from multiple people that the TLOU remake is now nearing completion and could be released during the second half of 2022.”

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

Unfortunately, Henderson He did not offer any further details, but his information is hardly wrong, at least when it comes to the two aforementioned franchises. We also do not know when the series of TLOU, but it doesn’t sound as far-fetched as it could be this year. Only time will tell whether Henderson was right or wrong.

Editor’s note: The idea that The Last of Us is going to have a remake has not yet convinced me. The game isn’t even that old, plus we had a remaster recently for the PS4. I mean, it would make sense for the show’s theme, but I still feel like Naughty Dog wouldn’t even have to.

Via: ComicBook