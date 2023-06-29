The individual development costs of The Last of Us Part II and Horizon Forbidden West of PlayStation They were more than 200 million dollars. A new Sony document revealed during the trial Microsoft vs. FTC was not properly drafted, which in turn shows how much it costs to create a PlayStation triple A. It is likely that the numbers for other studies in this category, such as Microsoft and AEare in a similar budgetary position.

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog was launched in 2020 for Playstation 4 and it cost 220 million dollars. Development reportedly took 70 months (nearly six years), having started in 2014, a year after the release of the first. The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games cost $212 million over its five-year development period. The document of sony notes that the game has “close to” 9 million players in PlayStation after its launch in early 2022 in ps4 and playstation 5.

However, it is noted that at least a third of the number of players in Forbidden West probably due to his debut in playstation plus in February. In May, sony revealed that the title sold 8.4 million copies.

It is mentioned that The Last of Us Part II is still “profitable”, but a similar verdict was not given for Forbidden West. The development budget of both games is remarkable, since the first party games of PlayStation they are clearly expensive to produce. Several of them even hire big-name actors like Jeffrey Wright (Last of Us Part II) and Richard Schiff (God of War Ragnarok).

The cinematographic prestige of PlayStation has made almost all of its exclusives into something important in their own right, in a different way than the family-focused series of Nintendo or the alignment similar to Netflix of Microsoft. And these numbers may help reveal why. PlayStation decided to charge $70 for exclusives when the PS5.

That being said, this approach also has some drawbacks for PlayStation, especially in terms of budget. In 2021, a Bloomberg report revealed that several developers at these first-party studios admitted that they feel making these games is becoming more and more difficult to handle.

Keep in mind that this refers to two titles associated with two large franchises of PlayStation. Other first party series, such as god of war of Sony Santa Monica and spider-man from Insomniac (and also Ratchet & Clank), they probably have budgets for their new installments in the same range of more than 200 million dollars.

Via: Game Developer

Editor’s note: Sometimes I think about how much video games cost vs. how long do they last and I get depressed… just a little bit, but I keep buying them: V