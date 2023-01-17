series of The Last of Us from HBO is positioned to be a success for the company. Not only was the critical and fan reception positive, but it was recently revealed that the number of viewers who watched the first episode on its opening day positions this production as one of the most successful of the company.

According to Deadline, the first chapter of The Last of Us was viewed by 4.7 million people. This is HBO’s third-biggest opening since 2010. Naughty Dog’s adaptation of the game is second only to House of the Dragonwhich had an audience of 9,986 million, and Boardwalk Empirewith 4.81 million.

Along with this, HBO has mentioned that the number of viewers at the premiere represents between 20% and 40% of the total that a series reaches. This would mean that the next chapters of The Last of Us They would have a larger audience. In this sense, it has been pointed out that the premiere of the second season of Euphoriafor example, had 2.4 million views, and eventually averaged 19.5 million per episode, in the United States alone.

It remains to be seen how it will fare The Last of Us once all the chapters are available. Nevertheless, this looks like a great start. On related topics, this is the trailer for the next chapter in the series. Similarly, this is the length of all episodes.

Editor’s Note:

The first chapter, although somewhat long, was very good. It made the world and its characters clear, and has set a very clear path for the rest of the series. It will be interesting to see all the moments that are adapted, as well as the differences that we will see.

Via: Deadline